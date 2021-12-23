Krista Allen

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Brooke and Taylor continue their conversation. Brooke wants to know what Taylor will do after her R&R from finding herself. Taylor thinks Brooke is pushing her out of town. She hasn’t made any firm plans quite yet. Taylor goes on to say how relieved she is that she is taking a break with all the work she has been engaged in over the past few years. Taylor concludes she will stay in town because her family is here.

Taylor says she learned something on all of her many travels - the importance of forgiveness. She thinks that lesson is especially important when working with folks facing seemingly insurmountable challenges.

Side Note: Taylor seems very “namaste” today…

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Brooke Verbally Shanks Taylor Before Asking For Her Friendship

Taylor waxes on about the human spirit and Brooke thinks no one really takes time to reflect on how lucky they are…except around the holidays. Speaking of the holidays, Brooke wants to know if Taylor will be joining them at Eric’s house. Taylor says she will be hanging out with Steffy and Finn. Having extended the invitation, Brooke is ready to exit. As she stands, Taylor addresses Brooke’s prior question about whether or not they can be friends. She thinks they can.

