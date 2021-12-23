Skip to main content
December 23, 2021
Publish date:

Lisa Rinna and Fellow Beverly Hills Housewives Back to Work After Quarantine

Author:
Lisa Rinna

Three of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are heading back to work. Stars Lisa Rinna, Erika Girardi, and Garcelle Beauvais tested positive for COVID earlier in the month. But TMZ is reporting that now the trio has resumed filming after testing negative and finishing their quarantines.

RELATED: Positive COVID Tests Shut Down Production of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

Rinna, Girardi, and Beauvais' negative tests meant that there was the possibility for production to resume. All three began taping again earlier this week. There will be a holiday break and then production will start again.

