December 23, 2021
Parry Shen Dishes Brad's Wu Family Ties on General Hospital

Parry Shen

General Hospital's Parry Shen (Brad) has recently returned to the canvas after his character was paroled. And more big news; we now know Brad is the nephew of Selina Wu (Lydia Look)! Shen discussed the ex-lab tech's family relationships and his own return with Soap Opera Digest.

Of the exploration of Brad's family, Shen said:

I’ve been waiting for this for a while! I think they were planting the seeds of this when Ron [Carlivati] was head writer, still. And then Lydia, who I know personally, came on to the scene, and so I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder, are we going to cross paths?’ When Ron left I think they switched gears and never revisited that, but I was always curious, like, ‘Was she my mom?’ I knew she was some relation to Brad, but I didn’t know what.

He's thrilled that Brad is tied closely to Selina, adding:

I was like, ‘Finally! Let’s see what’s going on!’ I’ve literally been so curious. When I saw her coming back with all the Sonny [Maurice Benard] stuff and the mob families getting together, I was like, ‘Oh, cool, she’s back in the loop!’ But I thought it would be a separate journey. I didn’t think that our paths would cross. I’ve never had a family member on the show to see what kind of dynamic that might bring, and especially with the legacy and history of the Asian Quarter, I hope some of that will be folded in. That would be really cool.

How does it feel to be back on GH more regularly? The actor shared:

It has been really fun to see people’s reactions. I think that absence makes the heart grow fonder. People who are not necessarily really popular get more popular as they’re off the page, I guess, because I follow the message boards; I troll myself on things and comment. So I kind of have a good pulse of the positives and the negatives and I started noticing halfway through the prison sentence that the positive started to outweigh the negative with the Brad fans. So I guess there is something to be said with the intimacy of seeing someone in your home on a daily basis for years and you may think that you don’t like them but they just sort of seep in! I have a very thick skin and I love hearing both opinions about the character, but it’s getting harder and harder to find people who despise me, or the Brad character, I should say. It’s been a pleasant surprise that the fans are excited [to be seeing more of Brad]. It’s pretty cool.

