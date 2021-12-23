Steven Bergman Photography

General Hospital's Parry Shen (Brad) has recently returned to the canvas after his character was paroled. And more big news; we now know Brad is the nephew of Selina Wu (Lydia Look)! Shen discussed the ex-lab tech's family relationships and his own return with Soap Opera Digest.

Of the exploration of Brad's family, Shen said:

I’ve been waiting for this for a while! I think they were planting the seeds of this when Ron [Carlivati] was head writer, still. And then Lydia, who I know personally, came on to the scene, and so I was like, ‘Oh, I wonder, are we going to cross paths?’ When Ron left I think they switched gears and never revisited that, but I was always curious, like, ‘Was she my mom?’ I knew she was some relation to Brad, but I didn’t know what.

He's thrilled that Brad is tied closely to Selina, adding:

I was like, ‘Finally! Let’s see what’s going on!’ I’ve literally been so curious. When I saw her coming back with all the Sonny [Maurice Benard] stuff and the mob families getting together, I was like, ‘Oh, cool, she’s back in the loop!’ But I thought it would be a separate journey. I didn’t think that our paths would cross. I’ve never had a family member on the show to see what kind of dynamic that might bring, and especially with the legacy and history of the Asian Quarter, I hope some of that will be folded in. That would be really cool.

How does it feel to be back on GH more regularly? The actor shared: