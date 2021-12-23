WATCH: General Hospital Alum James Franco Addresses Sexual Misconduct Charges (VIDEO)

General Hospital guest star James Franco (ex-Franco) is opening up on SiriusXM's The Jess Cagle Podcast. The actor addressed sexual misconduct allegations raied made by five women, four of whom were his acting students, in a Jan. 2018 article in The Los Angeles Times.

Franco remembered:

In 2018, there were some complaints about me and an article about me and, at that moment I just thought 'I'm gonna be quiet. I'm gonna be, I'm gonna pause.' Did not seem like the right time to say anything. There were people that were upset with me and I needed to listen. There's a writer Damon Young and he talked about when something like this happens, the natural human instinct is to just make it stop. You just want to get out in front of it and whatever you have to do apologize, you know, get it done. But what that doesn't do is allow you to do the work to, and to look at what was underneath.

This past summer, Franco reached a settlement with two of those former students after they filed a sexual misconduct lawsuit in 2019. He also said that he has struggled with sex addiction for two decades, stating that he was previously "completely blind to power dynamics" and "completely blind to people's feelings."

Of his former acting school, Playhouse West Studio 4, he commented:

Over the course of my teaching, I did sleep with students, and that was wrong. But like I said, it's not why I started the school and I wasn't the person that selected the people to be in the class. So it wasn't a 'master plan' on my part. But yes, there were certain instances where, you know what, I was in a consensual thing with a student and I shouldn't have been.

Franco added:

At the time I was not clearheaded, as I've said. So I guess it just comes down to my criteria was like, 'If this is consensual, like, I think it's cool. We're all adults so….'

Watch a clip of Franco's interview below.