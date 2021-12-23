Wheel of Fortune Fans Ticked Off After Timing Rule Costs Contestant a Car

Wheel of Fortune fans are not happy with the show and its rules. On Tuesday's episode, Charlene Rubush made it to the final round and was up for a brand new Audi Q3 and lost out due to timing rules. The final round's category was "What Are You Doing?" and Rubush was able to get a bulk of the letters after the standard RSTLNE were added, along with the ones she chose. Rubush incorrectly guessed the answer, but ultimately got the right phrase, "Choosing the right word."

Host Pat Sajak told Rubush while she did get the right word, but because she paused for five seconds, she lost out! Sajak stated:

This one's tough because you said all the right words, including the word 'word' but as you know, it's got to be more or less continuous. We'll allow for a little pause but not four or five seconds. I'm sorry, you did a good job in getting it but we can't give you the prize and it was the Audi.

