On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Deacon and Sheila are hanging out in her hotel room, lamenting the sad state of their familial relationships. Deacon tells Sheila he is sorry she won’t be able to spend her holidays with her son. Sheila asks Deacon if she can be completely honest with him without any comical retribution.

Side Note: Don’t we all think Deacon knows better than to poke fun at Sheila?

She thought she was going to get a holiday miracle. Strangely, she believes in miracles. She thought the spirit of the season might work its magic on Steffy and melt her cold, cold heart.

Side Note: How much do you love Sheila talking about Steffy as if she were The Grinch?

Sheila just wants to see Finn for one day. Deacon genuinely seems to feel bad for Sheila and gives her a holiday hug. Just then, Sheila’s phone rings. Finn wants to Facetime with his mother. The universe has shifted because they want Sheila to spend Christmas Eve with them. Steffy explains how it was Taylor who advocated for Sheila’s inclusion.

Will Steffy’s cold, cold, heart remain melted after Sheila’s Christmas Eve visit? Will Deacon continue to provide Sheila the warmth of his embrace? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

