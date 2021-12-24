Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of December 27-31, 2021

Deidre Hall

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) family gather for an exorcism.

Chad (Billy Flynn) gets a new job at DiMera.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) loses it when she realizes Abigail (Marci Miller) is searching for Sarah.

Eric (Greg Vaughan) returns home just in time.

Li Shin (Remington Hoffman) returns to Salem to handle DiMera business.

Xander (Paul Telfer) has questions for Rex (Kyle Lowder).

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) has EJ’s (Dan Feuerriegel) back.

Chanel (Raven Bowens) is devastated by Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) reaction to her marriage.

Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) and Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) look towards their future.

Belle (Martha Madison) brings Brady (Eric Martsolf) some much awaited good news.

Allie LIES LIKE A RUG to convince Chanel that Johnny (Carson Boatman) is bad news.

Rafe (Galen Gering) has questions for Ava (Tamara Braun).

EJ and Chad go at each other.

Down the road…

Johnny and Chanel’s new found happiness comes crashing down around them.

Chanel leans on Allie.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) has a life-altering experience.

Marlena is rid of the Devil, but now must face the consequences.

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) asks Abigail to search for Sarah.

Brady asks Steve (Stephen Nichols) to hunt down Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Lani (Sal Stowers) considers her path forward with Paulina.

Johnny sniffs around Gabi (Camila Banus).

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve go old school.

Abigail does her best to destroy Gwen’s relationship with Xander.

Paulina’s past shows up in Salem.

Belle takes EJ’s case, which leads to all kinds of drama.

Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi try to use Johnny to their advantage.

Ava keeps her knowledge of Nicole and Rafe to herself, while she plots their punishment.

Chad learns powerful information, and Kate (Lauren Koslow) gets wind of it.

Xander proposes to Gwen.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!