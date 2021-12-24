The Young and the Restless Recap for December 23, 2021

Melody Thomas Scott, Eric Braeden

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Victor and Nikki are in their living room surrounded by yuletide joy, whilst discussing the events of the day. Victor thinks Conner enjoyed his day and everything is blissful. Nikki is happy everyone is happy, but really has no brain space for discussing other people.

Side Note #1: I love Victor and Nikki like this.

Side Note #2: I love Nikki having no desire to discuss her beloved grandchildren.

Nikki wants to enjoy the peace and quiet with Victor before the family chaos that will ensue tomorrow. Victor notices something is wrong with Nikki’s hand, but she breezes past it to discuss the present she bought him for Christmas.

Side Note: Was that a one off or is Nikki headed for a health crisis?

Victor waxes poetic about the holidays saying that she is the most cherished gift he’s ever received. Victor and Nikki get all Victor and Nikki and wish each other a Merry Christmas.

