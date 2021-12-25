The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of December 27-31, 2021

Kimberlin Brown

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) swaps Brooke’s (Katherine Kelly Lang) non-alcoholic champagne for the real deal.

Sheila cozies up to Taylor (Krista Allen).

Quinn (Rena Sofer) finishes designing an engagement ring for Zende (Delon de Metz) to give to Paris (Diamond White).

A buzzed Brooke encounters Deacon (Sean Kanan) on New Year’s Eve.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) tips Paris off that Zende intends to propose.

As the New Year nears, Deacon and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) have no clue what is happening or why.

Down the road…

Brooke considers covering up her New Year’s Eve hijinks.

Taylor and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) worry about Ridge.

Brooke bans Deacon from her home.

Taylor grows worried about Sheila’s intentions.

Hope (Annika Noelle) continues to sneak around and see Deacon.

