December 25, 2021
Publish date:

Days of Our Lives Promo: MarDevil Tests Father Eric's Deepest, Darkest Temptations

Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of December 27-31, 2021
Author:
Eileen Davidson, Greg Vaughan

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

Father Eric (Greg Vaughan) returns to Salem just in the nick of time. He calls the family together to help rid mama Marlena (Deidre Hall) of her current live-in...Satan.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Belle Walks In On a Shocking Scene!

MarDevil herself pulls out all the stops to get rid of ALL the exorcisers and stays with his bestie. Check out MarDevil working Eric and Lucas' (Bryan Dattilo) biggest, hardest, strongest itches. (Ahem thank you Santa!)

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!

