General Hospital Spoilers for the week of December 27-31, 2021

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Sonny’s (Maurice Benard) cold shoulder shakes some sense into Nina (Cynthia Watros).

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) celebrate the holidays.

Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) work together.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) puts Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) on the stand at Nina’s trial.

TJ (Tajh Bellow) stands up for Shawn (Sean Blakemore).

Grandma Laura (Genie Francis) tries to get Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) to see reason.

Stella (Vernee Watson) has words with Portia (Brook Kerr).

Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) and Ned (Wally Kurth) get confirmation that Leo is on the autism spectrum.

Marshall (Robert Gossett) fills Curtis in on his plans for the future.

Ned tries to smooth things over with Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton).

Josslyn (Eden McCoy) cancels on Cameron (William Lipton).

Down the road…

The verdict is in for Nina.

Austin’s (Roger Howarth) need for revenge against Brook Lynn may put someone else in danger.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Finn (Michael Easton) move towards their future while fighting their past.

Brando (Johnny Wactor) and Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) try to maintain their relationship whilst dealing with grief.

Laura sees a familiar face.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) warns Martin (Michael E. Knight) about Lucy (Lynn Herring).

Shawn tries to determine his next moves.

Brook Lynn and Chase (Josh Swickard) turn fiction into fact.

Ava (Maura West) and Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) plan their future, and consider Spencer’s place.

Anna (Finola Hughes) and Valentin continue to bond.

Esme (Avery Pohl) targets Josslyn, Trina (Sydney Mikayla), and Cameron.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) has another life crisis.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) considers bringing Louise out of hiding.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) draws Nikolas and Spencer closer to him, which hacks Laura off.

Marshall’s presence causes problems for Curtis and Portia.

Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) time with Sonny and family leaves Sam (Kelly Monaco) time to catch eyes for another.

Britt does her best to help Brad (Parry Shen).

