December 27, 2021
December 27, 2021

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Brooke Grabs a Stick And Pokes The Biggest Beehive

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of December 27-31, 2021
Katherine Kelly Lang

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) cross paths and have a long-awaited confrontation. Brooke nudges Sheila by calling her certifiable. 

Sheila retorts with a Stephanie classic. At the end of the day, Sheila's beehive has been disrupted, which puts Brooke in her line of fire.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!

