December 27, 2021
General Hospital Promo: It's Confession Time For Port Charles Residents

 Katelyn MacMullen

This week on General Hospital, it's truth time for some Port Charles residents. Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) takes the stand at Nina's (Cynthia Watros) preliminary trial and swears to tell the truth. 

Over in PC, Drew (Cameron Mathison) tells Curtis (Donnell Turner) he may have come up with an angle for their plan. 

Back in a Pennsylvania courtroom, Scotty (Kin Shriner) reminds Willow about the penalty for perjury as a nervous Nina looks on along with a stunned Michael (Chad Duell) and an upset Carly (Laura Wright). 

Is Willow going to spill all she knows about Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Nina? Watch the promo below!

