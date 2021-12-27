Steven Bergman Photography

Greg Vaughan is heading back to Days of Our Lives this week as Father Eric Brady. The actor chatted with Soap Opera Digest about how Eric has grown and changed during his time away.

Vaughan dished:

I’m revisiting the character, and putting the training wheels back on, seeing where he’s matured while dealing with the aftermath of Eric and Nicole’s [Arianne Zucker] marriage not working. I think there’s a lot of growth that’s taking shape, so he’s coming to make amends.

The star is thrilled to reteam with Zucker, musing:

Once we come together, you know it’s going to be good. There’s going to be this magic, this little connection. It’s really like getting on a bike; it’s so easy. We get together and we don’t have to rehearse, so it’s just nice to be in her company. We have really great stuff together and it’s always lovely to do. I always look forward to it. It’s never a dull moment with her.

What else can fans expect of Eric, last seen in Salem in July 2021? Vaughan commented: