The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Victoria Wants in on Billy's Scheme

Adam/Chance: The two (Mark Grossman and Conner Floyd) settle their old score.

Kevin/Chloe: The Fishers (Greg Rikaart and Elizabeth Hendrickson) have a New Year's resolution made, but will they be able to keep it?

Lauren: The Fenmore heiress (Tracey Bregman) decides to do things her way. Is the old bad girl Lauren coming out to play?

Chelsea: The con artist-designer (Melissa Claire Egan) has a message for Sally (Courtney Hope). Will the scheming redhead receive it? Meanwhile, Chelsea discloses some information to Adam. Watch for Chelsea to make a stunning discovery.

Billy/Victoria: The Newman heiress (Amelia Heinle) finds her ex-husband (Jason Thompson) at a bar and off the bat thinks he's drinking. She accuses him of being a screw-up and back to his old bad habits. Victoria rips into him for not video-calling their kids, as he said.

Watch for Victoria to be confused when she discovers his drink is nothing but juice when she tastes it. Victoria calls Billy out on pretending to backslide to his old ways and wants to be a part of whatever scheme he has cooked up.

Lily: The ChancComm exec (Christel Khalil) loses it with Billy.

Ashland: The corporate tycoon (Richard Burgi) draws his line in the sand.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) shocks Chance and Abby (Melissa Ordway) by telling them he wants joint custody of baby Dominic.

Elena: Dr. Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) gets honest with Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) and puts her foot down. Watch for Elena to be excited for a new start to things.