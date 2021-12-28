Kimberlin Brown

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Brooke returns home and begins checking out the packages that arrived in her absence - including that “non-alcoholic” champagne she ordered for New Year’s Eve.

Side Note: Be careful, Brooke!

As she walks towards the living room, Brooke recalls her very recent conversation with Sheila. Brooke tested Sheila’s patience, which is an action she should be reviewing for fear of retaliation.

Side note: Be careful, Brooke!

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Sheila Receives a Holiday Miracle

Her memory of their conversation fades into Sheila angrily recalling the same interaction. She is FURIOUS that Brooke is interfering in her life, and attempts to reconcile with her son and grandson. In an external monologue, Sheila wonders aloud if Brooke remembers all the horrid things she has done to those she loves. How can she put Brooke in her place? Just then, she hears Deacon’s voice and spies a bottle of actual champagne. Aha! This actual bottle of champagne is the way for her to stop Brooke… this New Year’s Eve!

Will anyone at Il Giardino overhear Sheila’s external monologue? Will Brooke fall prey to Sheila’s machinations? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!