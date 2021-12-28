General Hospital's Lydia Look on Playing Selina Wu: "She is Just a Dream"
There's an exciting family tearing up Port Charles: the Wus! Mob queen Selina Wu (Lydia Look) recently helped her nephew Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) get paroled, and the two might well be set to clash with the Corinthos clan. Look opened up to Soap Opera Digest about her growing role on General Hospital and playing a kick-butt criminal.
Look has been thrilled with her increased space on the Port Charles canvas. She shared:
Kudos to the writers of GENERAL HOSPITAL. I am so excited every time I open my script. I go, ‘They’ve given me these words to say? I am so blessed.’ I have not been disappointed once. They have made me so intelligent, so well-spoken, so smart, so tough, and I go, ‘This is better than any prime-time character I’ve been given so far!’
She added:
I am so grateful to this writing team for representing me the way I’d like to be represented on screen: as a smart, tough, Asian woman who holds her own against the men in our world. It’s already hard holding your own against men as a woman, and it’s a double challenge when you’re a minority, but that has never been an issue with me with the scripts. It has always been so gratifying. I read it and I go, ‘Yeah!’ She is just a dream, a dream character to work with.
What has her journey on GH been like? Look explained:
When I started out on GH, I was an under-five; I just came in once a year for the mob meetings. I had come in 10 or 15 years ago to read for Mark [Teschner, casting director] for the role of a doctor. Obviously, I didn’t get it and I thought Mark forgot all about me. Then all of a sudden, in 2015, I got a call from my agent and he said, ‘Hey, Mark Teschner from GH called and asked if you would come in and do a couple of lines. It’s a really great character, she’s a mob boss.’ And I was like, ‘Hell, yeah! A mob boss? Sure!’ So I came in and I did that and for a couple of years after that, it was just a once a year thing, and then there was a maybe two-year lapse where we didn’t have a mob meeting. But in the last year or two, it’s started to grow more and more, and I am just so chuffed. I don’t know what I did to deserve this! I just couldn’t ask for a better journey to be on than the one I’m on with GENERAL HOSPITAL.