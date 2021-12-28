There's an exciting family tearing up Port Charles: the Wus! Mob queen Selina Wu (Lydia Look) recently helped her nephew Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) get paroled, and the two might well be set to clash with the Corinthos clan. Look opened up to Soap Opera Digest about her growing role on General Hospital and playing a kick-butt criminal.

Look has been thrilled with her increased space on the Port Charles canvas. She shared:

Kudos to the writers of GENERAL HOSPITAL. I am so excited every time I open my script. I go, ‘They’ve given me these words to say? I am so blessed.’ I have not been disappointed once. They have made me so intelligent, so well-spoken, so smart, so tough, and I go, ‘This is better than any prime-time character I’ve been given so far!’

She added:

I am so grateful to this writing team for representing me the way I’d like to be represented on screen: as a smart, tough, Asian woman who holds her own against the men in our world. It’s already hard holding your own against men as a woman, and it’s a double challenge when you’re a minority, but that has never been an issue with me with the scripts. It has always been so gratifying. I read it and I go, ‘Yeah!’ She is just a dream, a dream character to work with.

What has her journey on GH been like? Look explained: