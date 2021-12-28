The View Reportedly Struggling to Find a Permanent Conservative Co-Host

ABC/Robert Ascroft

Is The View having trouble finding a conservative co-host? That's what Tara Palmeri is reporting for POLITICO Playbook. The website stated that the four ladies currently on the panel told EP Brian Teta before the holidays that they were "tired of the rotating cast of Republican guest hosts" and expressed displeasure at the disruptive nature of introducing new guest hosts weekly.

Insiders told POLITICO that the search has taken quite a bit of time because the show needs someone to fulfill certain criteria. They refuse to entertain supporters of the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection or anyone who denies the results of the 2020 election or associates with "fringe conspiracy theories or the MAGA wing of the GOP."

One rotating guest host (who remain unnamed) informed Politico:

The problem is that they bring people on under the mantle that this woman is a conservative, when they’re ‘Never Trump,’ so they don’t represent the country.

Meanwhile, conservative guests hosts can't be seen to be too pally with the other ladies because market research has indicated the audience enjoys watching them spar. That concern has allegedly decreased the likelihood of Ana Navarro staying on permanently.

A former The View staffer said of the show:

They are really looking for a unicorn. They want someone who is going to fight — but not too hard, because they don’t want it to be ugly and bickering.

Sources told the site that the show wanted to bring on Libertarian Kat Timpf, who rejected the offer because The View allegedly had a reputation for treating conservatives poorly and because she had a contract with Fox. Timpf declined to comment. In the meantime, there is reportedly pressure on to fill the seat with a "strong Republican co-host" before the midterm elections.

The site quoted a rep for The View as saying:

Our plans are on track as we continue to look for the right person to join our panel of smart, dynamic women. We look forward to welcoming guest co-hosts for return appearances and introducing new names into the mix in the new year.

Alyssa Farah will return in January, and Lisa Ling and Bari Weiss will all guest on the panel in 2022. The latter two do not really fit with the "conservative" label The View is searching for, Palmeri notes.