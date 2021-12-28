Conner Floyd

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Devon and Chance are in the Chancellor living room discussing baby Dominic. Abby had some things to finish up at Society and has left Chance with a screaming, crying baby. Devon tries to explain to him that this is what babies do. Eventually, he takes the wee baby Dominic from Chance and tries to calm him down.

Side Note: Chance is not doing a lot to convince Devon of his parental proclivities.

Baby Dominic doesn’t do much calming down, but Devon is trying to get him to take a bottle as Abby walks in...and side-eyes Chance.

Side Note #1: Are we headed for a custody hearing?

Side Note #2: Are we headed for a love quadrangle with Chance and Amanda as the folks on the outs?

