December 29, 2021
The Bold and the Beautiful Recap: Sheila Wants Brooke’s New Year to Be Drunk With Possibilities (WATCH)

The Bold and the Beautiful Recap for December 28, 2021
Kimberlin Brown

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Ridge is trying to convince Brooke not to waste time worrying about Sheila and Deacon. She’s trying, but is not successful at this particular endeavor. 

Ridge goes on to tell Brooke to be careful not to get too caught up. She needs to remember what’s important. He doesn’t want to leave her in case Deacon and Sheila come by to bother her. Brooke urges Ridge to get up and get gone. His plane is waiting. 

They go back and forth about how wonderful they are and how amazing their marriage is.

Side Note: Famous last words…

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Sheila Discovers How She Can Solve a Problem Like Brooke Logan

Across town, Sheila is living for those famous last words as she eyes a bottle of champagne. She takes a swig of the non-alcoholic stuff - it’s not too bad. After enjoying her drink, Sheila waxes on about how wonderful Taylor is to give her another chance. Brooke on the other hand…Sheila thinks aloud that the holidays can be so difficult on alcoholics. She takes another taste and reasons that Brooke will never know the difference.

Will Ridge’s trip leave Brooke vulnerable to Deacon and Sheila? Will Sheila’s plan to spike Brooke’s New Year’s celebration come to fruition? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap! 

