Kimberlin Brown

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Ridge is trying to convince Brooke not to waste time worrying about Sheila and Deacon. She’s trying, but is not successful at this particular endeavor.

Ridge goes on to tell Brooke to be careful not to get too caught up. She needs to remember what’s important. He doesn’t want to leave her in case Deacon and Sheila come by to bother her. Brooke urges Ridge to get up and get gone. His plane is waiting.

They go back and forth about how wonderful they are and how amazing their marriage is.

Side Note: Famous last words…

Across town, Sheila is living for those famous last words as she eyes a bottle of champagne. She takes a swig of the non-alcoholic stuff - it’s not too bad. After enjoying her drink, Sheila waxes on about how wonderful Taylor is to give her another chance. Brooke on the other hand…Sheila thinks aloud that the holidays can be so difficult on alcoholics. She takes another taste and reasons that Brooke will never know the difference.

