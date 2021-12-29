Fox News Contributor Lisa Marie Boothe Nixed For The View Gig After Refusing To Be Vaccinated

Fox News contributor Lisa Marie Boothe was very close to coming to The View/ABC News family, but there was just one problem: Disney-ABC's vaccine mandate. Boothe met with The View and ABC News execs to interview and join the talk show, but talks soon ended after Boothe stated she wouldn't get vaccinated.

The Daily Beast is reporting Boothe and a slew of other candidates have met with the Mouse House about taking over the conservative role Meghan McCain left vacant with her departure this year. Boothe never got a chance to appear as a guest host or become one down the line after she made clear she would not be vaccinated. Once ABC News heard Boothe's stance, things came to a screeching halt for her and the talks ended due to parent company The Walt Disney Co.'s mandate and New York City's, where The View is taped. Fox News has a mandate in place for its employees at their New York City headquarters to be vaccinated, but Boothe currently resides in Miami, Florida.

RELATED: The View Reportedly Struggling to Find a Permanent Conservative Co-Host

Boothe has made her position clear about being vaccinated; in late October, she appeared on Fox News and bragged about not getting the COVID-19 shots and claimed it was a:

Giant middle finger to Joe Biden’s tyranny.

A few weeks later she wrote an op-ed in Newsweek titled "Why I'm Not Vaccinated" and outlined why she wasn't, where she stated:

As a healthy 36-year-old woman, COVID-19 does not pose a statistically meaningful threat to my life. I have a 99.97 percent chance of survival. Why would I get a vaccine for a virus that I do not fear and that isn't a threat to my life—particularly when there is an element of risk from the vaccines?





