On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: At the Grand Phoenix, Lauren is telling Phyllis she should spend her New Year’s Eve with Jack. She thinks the worst that could happen is that she spends a lovely evening with a lovely friend. Phyllis is less than enthused.

Lauren counters with the best case scenario: the clock strikes twelve and maybe they kiss. What does she think? Phyllis is unclear. Lauren pushes to know whether or not she would want the kiss to be on the cheek or lips. Phyllis still isn’t clear.

Lauren texts Jack to find out how long he will be in New York. He’ll be there for a few weeks. Phyllis seems relieved…maybe.

Across town, Victoria is talking to Lily and Billy about their plan. She thinks it is potentially reckless, but won’t get in their way. She will keep quiet, but it will cost them. What’s in it for her?

