On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: Sheila’s voiceover accompanies Brooke drinking what she thinks is non-alcoholic champagne. She says that Brooke wanted a little bubbly for the New Year…well, she’s got it. Happy New Year, Brooke!

Brooke enjoys her bubbly and heads over to pour another glass. As she does, the door opens and Brooke thinks it’s Ridge. Nope, it’s Deacon. He has returned to retrieve his phone. He thinks he got a little buzz tonight, which explains his forgetfulness. He should’ve had the non-alcoholic swill Brooke is guzzling.

Deacon says that Brooke looks beautiful and that Ridge is a lucky guy. Brooke wants no part of his smooth talk and wishes him a good night. Deacon replies accordingly and heads to the door. Just then, Brooke’s phone rings. It’s Ridge! She hopes his plane has landed safely and he is on the way home.

Ridge says his news is not good. The plane had a mechanical problem and now there’s a storm coming. They’re grounded. Brooke is focused only on herself and expresses dismay that Ridge has disappointed her. She really wanted to spend the evening with her. They NEEDED this night. Ridge says it doesn’t look like he’s going to get home.

As Deacon watches from the front door, he hears Brooke say, “So I’m going to be alone on New Year’s Eve?”

