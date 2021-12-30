Christel Khalil

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Billy is talking to Lily about how Victoria caught him faking his drinking. Once she figured it out, the jig was up. Billy is now just trying to salvage the situation.

Side Note: Oh, Billy…

Lily has no time for Billy’s foolishness and things…well, that he is a fool. She is stunned that Billy would give up so easily and capitulate to Victoria’s whims.

Side Note: Really, Lily? Are you really surprised?

Billy thinks everything is worth it if they get to run a company with “Newman” in the name. Lily still rightfully thinks that Billy is insane. She hopes he can realize that the result of his plan is to work for Victoria and Ashland…two people who both have reason to make his life miserable.

Billy reminds Lily that they have successfully worked together to raise children. Why should this be any different? Besides, Victoria respects his business prowess.

Side Note: For the love, Billy…

Lily reflects my side note with an eye roll and says Victoria is using him and is letting her do it. Once Victoria has what she wants. You are only a pawn to Victoria, along with Ashland and Victor. What is he thinking? In fact, Billy will have to trick Adam in order for all this to work. Lily goes on to say that no matter what Billy thinks of Adam, he’s no fool.

Side Note: Adam and Lily? Hmmmm…

Will Billy continue to be Victoria’s fool? How long will Lily put up with Billy’s foolishness? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

