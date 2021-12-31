Katherine Kelly Lang, Sean Kanan

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap: We begin sort of where we left off, but now Deacon and Brooke are engaged in buzzed conversation. Deacon is reminding Brooke just how good they were together. He really doesn’t want her to think about all the people they hurt and the overall circumstances…just focus on the chemistry.

Side Note: Well played, Deacon.

Flashback: Deacon and Brooke’s sexual escapades.

During the flashback, Deacon has the voiceover discussing the intensity of their passion and connection. It was the most intense connection he ever knew. Brooke mews like she is Marlena Evans on the Days of Our Lives as she remembers their “intensity”. She breaks the tension by placing a Santa hat on Deacon’s intense head.

Brooke says she should have cut him off a few drinks ago…as she staggers to get up. Deacon wonders why…because he’s speaking the truth? Deacon continues telling her just how much he thought about her whilst he was engaged in his unfortunate incarceration.

Just then, a wandering Douglas approaches an outside window.

Side Note: Really? Douglas?

Deacon sees how Brooke is looking at him, like she used to. Deacons whispers intensely that he never stopped loving her. Then, they kiss.

Side Note: That kiss is way more intense than any kiss we’ve ever seen from Brooke and Ridge!

Douglas views the kiss from the window with an odd smile on his face.

Side Note: My hope for the future is that Douglas’ trauma has turned him evil and he will be the catalyst to take down Brooke and Ridge.

Will Deacon and Brooke enjoy the love that dare not speaks its name? Will Douglas destroy Brooke’s life? We want to hear from YOU! Watch the video and sound off in the comments below!

Check back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recap!