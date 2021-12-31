Kirsten Storms Reveals Tests Positive for COVID-19

Kirsten Storms ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital's Kirsten Storms (Maxie Jones) revealed she has tested positive for COVID-19. Storms gave fans the news via an Instagram story after filling them in on what she's been up to over the holidays while absent from making IG stories. While Storms explained to fans she recently moved, she tested positive for the coronavirus three days ago. Storms stated:

I didn't really get to like choose my move date, obviously because I would have not done it the day before Christmas Eve. That made Christmas not as much fun because I was completely exhausted but I am loving my new place and my new neighborhood... And then three days ago I tested positive for COVID after thinking I had bronchitis. I was really sick the first day, first day, and a half, and now every time I sleep when I wake up I feel a little bit better so I'm doing good today.

Storms assured fans she was on the mend and was starting to get better every day.

Feel better Kirsten!