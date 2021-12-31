RIP: Betty White Dead at 99

Betty White

Television and film icon, and animal rights activist Betty White has died at the age of 99, according to Deadline.

Her agent Jeff Witjas told the entertainment industry news site,

Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever. I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much. I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.

Most famous for her roles on The Mary Tyler More Show and The Golden Girls, White portrayed Stephanie Forrester’s (Susan Flannery) mother, Ann Douglas on The Bold and the Beautiful over the course of 22 appearances.

She earned two Outstanding Game Show Host Daytime Emmys for hosting Just Men! and received a Lifetime Achievement Daytime Emmy in 2015 (watch the clip below).

White was set to celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17. She is on the cover of People magazine and invited fans to join her for the planned cinematic broadcast in theaters of Betty White: 100 Years Young – A Birthday Celebration on her birthday.