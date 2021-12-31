Melissa Ordway

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap: Devon and Abby are in the sort of lobby area of Crimson Lights. Devon is telling Abby that whatever he said prior she is taking incorrectly. He would never criticize her parenting skills.

Side Note: WHY? I would totally criticize Abby’s parenting skills…especially if I were the sperm donor.

Abby is acting like she has no recall of her leaving baby Dominic with him or chasing a reportedly dead Chance across the world. She just doesn’t seem to get the issue. Devon says he trusts her and gets how weird things are since Chance is back home.

Abby thinks Devon should give Chance…well, a chance. He’s trying but wants to help whilst Chance gets used to be back in Genoa City and to being a father. She thinks he’s not trying to help. He’s trying to get custody of her son.

They both hear the wee baby Dominic screeching in the other room. When they walk in, Chance is trying his damndest to quiet him down. Abby walks up to help and Devon decides to exit. Rather than do the right thing and ask Devon to stay and help, Abby decides to embrace narcissism and let him leave.

Just then, Nate and Elena enter with boxes.

Side Note: Where in the world have Nate and Elena been?

Devon apologizes quickly and says he needs to take off. Elena and Nate wonder what fresh hell they have missed.

Will Abby get over herself and realize including Devon will save her grief in the long run? Will Nate and Elena ever get their own storyline? We want to hear from YOU!

