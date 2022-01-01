The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of January 3-7, 2022

Katherine Kelly Lang

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Deacon (Sean Kanan) and Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) get blitzed and fall into bed.

Zende (Delon de Metz) keeps surprising Paris (Diamond White).

Brooke awakens on New Year’s Day devastated to find Deacon next to her.

Paris and Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) share a surprise kiss.

Brooke and Hope (Annika Noelle) have a tearful discussion.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) visits Taylor (Krista Allen) in hopes of continuing her plot against Brooke.

Deacon has disturbing news for Hope.

Paris sees Zende lip-locked with a model.

Brooke kicks Deacon out of her house and tells him never to return.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) presses Brooke to reveal her New Year’s Eve activities.

Taylor spies Sheila’s true nature.

Brooke frets that alcohol has once again rocked her world…and loses it with Ridge.

Sheila’s New Year’s resolution: Destroy Brooke!

