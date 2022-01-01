Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of January 3-7, 2022

Marci Miller

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Salem’s couples celebrate the New Year.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) finds THAT DAMNED BEAR with its head mercifully cut off.

Tripp (Lucas Adams) gets called into work leaving Allie (Lindsay Arnold) alone on New Year’s Eve.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) makes a major decision.

Kate (Lauren Koslow) gives Roman (Josh Taylor) some shocking news.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) head to Italy to track down Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Rafe (Galen Gering) questions Ava’s (Tamara Braun) involvement in the beheading of THAT DAMNED BEAR.

Allie and Chanel (Raven Bowens) reconnect.

Xander (Paul Telfer) and Jack (Matthew Ashford) make nice.

Anna (Leann Hunley) and Tony (Thaao Penghlis) return to Salem.

Xander discovers Abigail’s (Marci Miller) interest in finding Sarah.

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) tries to make nice with Nicole.

Jack and Jennifer (Melissa Reeves) depart Salem to head back to Boston.

Ava uses her words to toy with and manipulate Rafe.

Chad (Billy Flynn) battle his conscience.

Lani (Sal Stowers) struggles when Paulina (Jackée Harry) reaches out.

Kate does her best to get Chad to betray his conscience.

Jack and Jennifer leave The Spectator in Abigail’s hands.

Paulina has strong feelings about what should be next for Chanel and Johnny.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) do their best to enjoy a quiet New Year.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) and Samantha Gene (Alison Sweeney) head out of town as EJ is left holding the bag.

Paulina makes new friends when she meets Anna and Tony.

Susan shows up at the penthouse with psychic news for Marlena.

