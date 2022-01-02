Skip to main content
January 2, 2022
Publish date:

The Bold and the Beautiful Promo: Brooke's Morning After May Ruffle Ridge's Feathers

The Bold and the Beautiful Spoiler Promo for the week of January 3-7, 2022
Author:
Katherine Kelly Lang

Here's the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoiler promo!

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) rang in 2022 with a hangover and a few regrets. She's mortified when she realizes she kissed Deacon (Sean Kanan) before winding up in his bed. Are events as clear as they seem?

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Brooke Grabs a Stick And Pokes The Biggest Beehive

Brooke's guilt gets the best of her and she's filled with the joy of unburdening her soul. Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) gets home and waits to hear what his wandering wife has to say. Will Brooke come clean to her husband?

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) spoiler promos!

