Susan Flannery to Remember TV Mom Betty White on Daily Pop

Susan Flannery

Susan Flannery (ex-Stephanie) will make an appearance on E! News' Daily Pop this upcoming Monday to discuss working with Betty White on The Bold and the Beautiful. White played the dominating and no-nonsense matriarch Ann Douglas from 2006-2009. Ann was Stephanie and her younger sister Pam's (Alley Mills) mother.

Flannery will discuss her love for White and what it was like to work side-by-side with her while she was on B&B.

Look for Flannery's appearance on Monday at 11 AM EST.