The Young and the Restless Spoiler Promo for the week of January 3-7, 2022

Here's the latest The Young and the Restless spoiler promo!

Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) just can't stay out of Adam's (Mark Grossman) business, but this time, she's using common sense and not anger. She warns Adam to keep away from Sally (Courtney Hope) and Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan). Why? Because they're ticking time bombs...and who's a subject matter expert? Chloe!

Chloe's not wrong. True to form, both Sally and Chelsea exchange words, and Adam has to face off with Chelsea.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoiler promos!