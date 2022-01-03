Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
General Hospital Promo: New Year, New Drama

Cynthia Watros and Maurice Benard

This week on General Hospital, 2022 is upon the residents of Port Charles, and new drama is also around the corner. 

Curtis (Donnell Turner) promises Portia (Brook Kerr), a new year and a new start.

Over at Jason and Robin's bridge, Drew (Cameron Mathison) asks Carly (Laura Wright) if she blames herself.

Across town, a drunken Sonny (Maurice Benard) bellows while Nina (Cynthia Watros) looks on.

At Kevin (Jon Lindstrom) and Laura's (Genie Francis), the mayor of Port Charles is stunned by a visitor she receives. 

See what's taking place below!

