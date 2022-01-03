Skip to main content
January 3, 2022
Publish date:

WATCH: The View's Joy Behar Shares Whoopi Goldberg Tested Positive For COVID (VIDEO)

Author:
Joy Whoopi

After testing positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break, Whoopi Goldberg will miss The View's first episodes back. On its Twitter account, the show posted a clip from today's episode, in which Joy Behar broke the news.

Behar has filled in as moderator in Goldberg's absence. The comedian said:

Since she is vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild. But we're being super-cautious here at The View.  

Recommended Articles

Behar added that Goldberg probably will return to The View next week. The co-hosts, temporarily filming remotely, also plan to check in with Goldberg, she said.

Watch the announcement below.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Whoopi and Joy The View
Talk Shows

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Get Into Dust-Up Over Sen. Joe Manchin

Feb 2, 2021
Comment
Screen Shot 2020-05-05 at 10.57.51 AM
Talk Shows

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg Cracks Up at Joy Behar's Technical Snafu

May 5, 2020
Comment
Joy Behar
Talk Shows

Joy Behar Reflects on Decades at The View and LGBTQ+ Advocacy

Feb 1, 2021
Comment
TheView
Talk Shows

WATCH: Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar Clash With Meghan McCain Over Hate Crime Media Coverage

May 25, 2021
Comment