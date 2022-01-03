WATCH: The View's Joy Behar Shares Whoopi Goldberg Tested Positive For COVID (VIDEO)

Steven Bergman Photography

After testing positive for COVID-19 over the holiday break, Whoopi Goldberg will miss The View's first episodes back. On its Twitter account, the show posted a clip from today's episode, in which Joy Behar broke the news.

Behar has filled in as moderator in Goldberg's absence. The comedian said:

Since she is vaxxed and boosted, her symptoms have been very, very mild. But we're being super-cautious here at The View.

Behar added that Goldberg probably will return to The View next week. The co-hosts, temporarily filming remotely, also plan to check in with Goldberg, she said.

Watch the announcement below.