Cassandra Creech Joins The Bold and The Beautiful as Dr. Grace Buckingham

The Bold and the Beautiful is welcoming a new face. The soap has cast former As the World Turns actress Cassandra Creech (ex-Denise Maynard) as Dr. Grace Buckingham, Soap Opera Digest reports. Dr. Buckingham is the mother of Zoe (Kiara Barnes) and Paris (Diamond White).

Creech, who also appeared on Days of Our Lives as Diane in 2018 and as Keisha in 2010, told the magazine:

I think it was an aligning of the stars because everything just fell into place. I was called in through normal casting, and I had a good chemistry read with Diamond [White, Paris] and the rest is history. Here I am, and I’ve got to say, it is extraordinary being here.

Creech has also guested on Third Watch, NCIS, New York Undercover, Crossing Jordan, and CSI: Miami. She also popped up on Another World in 1994 as Dana.

The show's official Twitter account welcomed Creech, sharing:

Her first B&B airdate will be Jan. 10.