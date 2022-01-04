Sara Haines Misses Today's Episode of The View After Close Contact With COVID

ABC/Robert Ascroft

Just a day after the announcement that Whoopi Goldberg tested positive for COVID over the holiday break, another The View panelist is out temporarily. According to Deadline, Joy Behar announced that Sara Haines missed today's episode because she recently came into contact with COVID-19.

Behar stated:

Sara was in close contact, so she’s not here. It’s like Agatha Christie, ‘And then there were three.'

She added that Haines is "laying low today" and is feeling "fine" so far. Yvette Nicole Brown stepped for Haines today. Brown, Behar, Sunny Hostin, and guest co-host Ana Navarro all appeared remotely from their homes.