January 4, 2022
WATCH: Krista Allen Talks Joining The Bold and The Beautiful on Australia's Studio 10 (VIDEO)

The Bold and the Beautiful newcomer Krista Allen headed Down Under (virtually) recently. She chatted it up with Australia's Studio 10 about joining the soap and playing Taylor Hayes.

Did she worry about stepping into big shoes, as Hunter Tylo previously occupied the role for several decades? Allen quipped:

Well, considering I am a size nine-and-a-half, big shoes have never been an issue for me; I feel quite comfortable.

Does Allen want Taylor to end up with on-off beau Ridge (Thorsten Kaye)? She mused:

Oh, God. Okay, if I was Taylor’s friend, I would be like, 'Girl, stop! What are you doing? Go. I don’t want you to go back there; he is just going to hurt you. You need to work on your issues.' However, I think Taylor—I think when it comes to actually the characters, it’s always a fun idea that Taylor and Ridge are going to up together. That’s how I think all of this started, that triangle, so I think it’s always going to be a fun thing to play. I wonder how long that is going to play out, but I would love Taylor to end up with Ridge if it was—if he wasn’t running off again, you know?

Of working with Kaye, she shared:

He’s jus such a cool guy. Thorsten is just such a cool, relaxed guy, which is like—he’s always like, 'Don’t worry about it; everything’s fine.'

Watch Allen's interview below.

