On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Chelsea doesn't understand how she and Adam ended up where they are. Adam claims he was toxic for her, but she also claims her share of responsibility. Chelsea wants to go back and fix things. She asks Adam for a do over, but he's not clear about her motives. Chelsea claims that it's all worth the hard work. Adam's not convinced. When he gets a text about an emergency at work, he apologizes to her and takes his leave.

Abby greets Sharon and Rey at Society, who are there for a very special first anniversary dinner. Sharon is looking forward to the new year of togetherness and trip-taking. Rey lets Sharon know that Noah will open up to her about London when he's ready.

Abby gets home and finds Chance has taken care of everything for the evening ahead. Dinner's ready and the baby has agreed to stay asleep so they can spend some time together. After dinner, Chance wonders what's on Abby's mind. She admits she's concerned about what's going on with him and realizes he's struggling with being a new parent. Abby assures him it takes time and he will get there. Chance is haunted by his own father's lack of presence and questions if he can do the job himself.

Amanda and Devon get dressed up and head out to the dance floor...at the Grand Phoenix. The duo sink into a discussion about his conflict with Abby about Dominic. Amanda talks about her background and why she loves how Devon wants to be so involved in his life. Devon wants to go home and finish their celebration in private. At home, Devon has some sweet words for Amanda, who's ready for some nekkid time.

Chelsea arrives at Society for some takeout. Sharon isn't convinced Chelsea wants to be alone, so she and Rey invite her to stay for a bit. (Didn't she try to set up Rey for murder?) As talk goes on, Sharon and Rey get very romantic and Chelsea decides it's time to leave. Sharon and Rey continue their celebration with a bite of their year old wedding cake.

Adam gets to the office to check on the emergency. It's just Sally. It's almost midnight and she wants to celebrate with a non-date. She used every holiday decoration except for New Years. She's got a little food, a little drink, and a Hitchcock movie. As North by Northwest progresses, Chelsea appears and sees their celebration. She's surprised by what she stumbles on and leaves unannounced.

Genoa City couples celebrate the new year.

The Good:

-Adam has the self-awareness to realize if he and Chelsea split a long time ago, they would have spared each other a lot of pain.

-Abby and Chance...if you want an investment, you gotta put in the time.

-Chance struggles with how to deal with a fussy baby while acknowledging his own upbringing...organic relationship conflict!

-Adam looks way more relaxed and engaged with Sally. Dare I say he's smiling?

The Bad:

-Sharon and Rey have only been married a year? Seems much longer!

-I'm still waiting on the sizzling sexcapades that happened in London?

The Ugly:

-If someone like Adam admits they're toxic to you Chelsea...run don't ask for another go around!

-Where was everyone? Society and the Grand Phoenix were empty except for the one couple in each establishment.

