Booked and Busy: The Bold and The Beautiful Grad to Guest on ABC's The Rookie

ABC/Raymond Liu

Emmy-winning actor Rome Flynn (ex-Zende, The Bold and the Beautiful) just keeps going from strength to strength! Fresh off his recent stints on With Love and Raising Dion, the hunk is set to appear on the next episode of ABC's hit drama The Rookie. Elsewhere, onetime All My Children ingenue Sofia Black-D'Elia is headlining a new Freeform comedy, and Days of Our Lives fan favorite Jackée Harry is contributing to an important new project.

All My Children

Sofia Black-D'Elia (ex-Bailey) stars in the Freeform comedy Single Drunk Female, debuting with back-to-back episodes on Jan. 20 at 10 PM EST

The Bold and the Beautiful

Rome Flynn (ex-Zende) will guest on Episode 11 of The Rookie's fourth season; entitled "End Game," it will air Jan. 9 on ABC at 10 PM EST

Days of Our Lives

Jackée Harry (Paulina) voices Ms. Hattie in the podcast We Stay Looking, adapted from HBO's hit Insecure, a project that addresses the truth of prison labor; listen here

Tina Huang (Melinda) stars in the drama/horror flick Grief, part of The Edge of Her Mind Anthology: Her Movies

General Hospital

Nathin Butler (ex-Ewen) will guest as Kodiak on NCIS: Los Angeles; the episode, "A Land of Wolves," airs Jan. 9 on CBS at 9:30 PM EST

Robert LaSardo (ex-Manny) has joined the cast of the revenge thriller The Legend of Jack and Diane

Ashton Arbab (ex-Dev) is releasing a new song, "Angel Baby," Jan. 7

Amber Tamblyn (ex-Emily) will share how Marilyn Monroe inspired her in a new four-part documentary series, Reframed: Marilyn Monroe; it premieres on CNN Jan. 16 at 9 PM EST

Passions