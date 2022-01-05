General Hospital, Grey's Anatomy Among ABC Shows Pausing Production Due to Omicron

ABC

General Hospital is taking a bit of a pause with production due to the surge of the COVID-19 omicron variant throughout the country. GH, Grey's Anatomy and its spin-off series Station 19, and The Rookie have delayed their starts of production because of the COVID spikes; this is a cautionary measure, TV Line is reporting, and not due to any outbreaks.

GH and the other shows will head back into production next week, and there will not be any impact on the on-air schedules.