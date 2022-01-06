Kimberlin Brown

Brooke/Hope: Brooke awakens and stares at the vodka bottle we thought she emptied into that poor potted plant the night before. Hope walks in and wonders if she’s heard from Deacon. Brooke is a wee defensive. She understands why Hope wants to see Deacon, but she is no longer comfortable having him in the house (or in her bed). Hope thinks this change in attitude is about Ridge. Brooke says it’s her issue. She can’t risk alienating Ridge. Brooke says she can’t have Deacon or his influence in her life.

Taylor/Sheila: Sheila comes-a-callin' on Taylor at her office. Taylor isn’t sure why Sheila is there, which confuses her because Taylor is so perceptive. Sheila says she knows what Taylor is doing. She thinks Taylor is remarkable for being kind and compassionate to her. Brooke would never do that. Taylor realizes that Sheila is frustrated. Sheila says her priorities have changed and wants a fresh start.

Sheila hopes Taylor had a lovely New Year’s Eve with her family…even though Ridge couldn’t be there. Did Ridge make it home by midnight? Taylor says he didn’t, and Sheila begins her maniacal laugh when considering what a damper that must have put on Brooke’s festivities. Sheila says anything could have happened because Brooke can’t survive without a man. She tries to bond with Taylor by saying that Brooke hasn’t been nice to either of them. Sheila then regales Taylor with how lonely and depressing an empty New Year’s Eve can be. Just then, the phone rings leaving Sheila alone to review her holiday activities.

Ridge/Steffy/Thomas: At Forrester, Ridge is wondering why in the world Taylor thought it was a good idea to invite Sheila for Christmas. Steffy was none too happy to watch Sheila hold Hayes. She still trusts Taylor to know what is best. Ridge thinks Sheila is insane and doesn’t understand Taylor’s motivations. Thomas explains that Taylor wants to keep her friends close and her enemies closer. Ridge is beginning to get all growly.

Ridge is glad they had a good time for the holiday, which is more than he can say for his New Year’s Eve. He explains that Brooke has been weird since she was left alone with Hope, Deacon, and the family. Ridge exits and Steffy says that Ridge wouldn’t have any reason to worry if he weren’t with Brooke.

Brooke/Ridge: Brooke is left alone with her thoughts and a full bottle of vodka. Just as she considers taking a sip, Ridge enters to discuss what happened on New Year’s Eve. Ridge apologizes for his absence, but Brooke doesn’t blame him. She blames herself. When Ridge isn’t around, she loses all sense of stability…Ridge perceptively realizes that something is wrong. He tells her she can share anything with him. She wants to share and needs to come to terms with her behavior. She just doesn’t know how everything went so wrong. She launches into the story…but what will she tell him?

The Good:

-The background music: The menacing music that played in the background when Sheila got to Taylor’s office was a perfect choice to set the mood.

-Sheila/Taylor: Sheila attempting to manipulate Taylor whilst Taylor attempts to “shrink” Sheila is well played.

The Bad:

-Steffy: Her sudden child-like need to have her parents together is trifling.

-Brooke: When Brooke told Ridge that she “loses all sense of stability” when he isn’t around, I wanted to toss my television out the window.

-Brooke #2: When Brooke told Hope she didn’t need “Deacon’s influence” around her, I wanted to pick my television off the street, come back upstairs and throw it out the window again.

What was your good and bad for today? We want to hear from YOU!

