ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital's Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Chavez) is currently torn between wealthy schemer Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) and honest pal Trina Robinson (Sydney Mikayla). But why has he stuck with Esme so far, despite knowing she's done some not-so-great things? Chavez explained his character's actions to Soap Hub.

Having met at boarding school, the prince and the manipulator have similar backgrounds. Chavez mused:

On paper, Esme and Spencer are well-matched. Esme does seem like a good choice. There’s a comfortability in Esme as strange as that may seem.

He added:

[Esme] doesn’t have the same vulnerability that Trina does. That’s more comfortable for Spencer to be around rather than someone who is incredibly vulnerable like Trina is.

Each of the two ladies embodies aspects of the young man Spencer is...or wants to be. Chavez said: