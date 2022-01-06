Skip to main content

Today's Hoda Kotb Tests Positive For COVID-19

Hoda Kotb

On The Today Show this morning, Craig Melvin announced that co-anchor Hoda Kotb was absent due to testing positive for COVID-19. 

Melvin stated:

We should mention here, before we get to the news, the reason Hoda is off; like many others, she tested positive for COVID.

But Hoda tells us that she's doing just fine and we look forward to having her back very, very soon.

Today.com shared an update, noting that Kotb is resting and isolating at home. She has been fully vaccinated and received a booster, meaning this is a case of breakthrough COVID.

Kotb herself tweeted:

Watch Melvin update fans below.

