Eden McCoy Signs Three-Year Contract With General Hospital

ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital fans will be seeing more of Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks). The actress announced she has signed a brand new contract with GH. McCoy, along with her GH co-stars William Lipton (Cameron Webber) and Avery Pohl (Esme Prince), appeared on The Chat podcast to discuss the show, where McCoy revealed she is sticking around.

Some viewers wondered if McCoy would be on recurring status to attend the University of Southern California, where she is enrolled, but McCoy will continue pulling double duty. The actress stated: