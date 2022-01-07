Skip to main content

Eden McCoy Signs Three-Year Contract With General Hospital

Eden McCoy

General Hospital fans will be seeing more of Eden McCoy (Josslyn Jacks). The actress announced she has signed a brand new contract with GH. McCoy, along with her GH co-stars William Lipton (Cameron Webber) and Avery Pohl (Esme Prince), appeared on The Chat podcast to discuss the show, where McCoy revealed she is sticking around.

Some viewers wondered if McCoy would be on recurring status to attend the University of Southern California, where she is enrolled, but McCoy will continue pulling double duty. The actress stated: 

They don’t need to worry about me leaving. I just signed another three-year [deal]. Secret’s out.

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Eden McCoy and William Lipton
General Hospital

GH's Eden McCoy Previews Josslyn And Cameron's Summer Lovin'

Jul 7, 2021
Comment
eden-mccoy-01
General Hospital

GH's Eden McCoy Explains Why Josslyn Won't "Steal Your Man"

Aug 19, 2020
Comment
eden-mccoy-01
General Hospital

GH's Eden McCoy Chats About Playing Young Carly in Flashback Episodes

Apr 13, 2020
Comment
eden-mccoy-01
General Hospital

LISTEN: GH's Eden McCoy Talks Josslyn Inheriting Carly's "Twist of Darkness"

Aug 5, 2020
Comment