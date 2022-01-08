The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of January 10-14, 2022

Jacqueline MacInnes Wood

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) launches a plan to reunite Taylor (Krista Allen) and Ridge (Thorsten Kaye).

Zende (Delon de Metz) brings Paris’ (Diamond White) mother, Grace (Cassandra Creech), to town.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) has to face the truth.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) fills Brooke in on the haps of New Year’s Eve.

Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) stammers when Zende wonders if another man has turned Paris’ head.

Steffy tells Ridge she and Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) think Deacon is responsible for his marital woes.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Brooke’s Life Unravels as Sheila’s Destructive Plans Intensify

Hope (Annika Noelle) blames herself for Brooke’s relapse.

Carter and Paris grow closer.

Taylor confides in Steffy about her feelings for Ridge.

Brooke begins to side-eye Steffy.

Taylor begins to see Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) for whom she really is.

Sheila continues with her plan to obliterate Brooke.

Paris introduces her mother to the Forrester crew.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!