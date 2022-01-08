Days of Our Lives Spoiler Promo for the week of January 10-14, 2022

Dan Feuerriegel

Here's the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo!

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) heads to trial to face charges for kidnapping Sami, with Belle (Martha Madison) at his side for the defense. She will have her hands full because Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) returns and provokes an outburst in court.

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives (DAYS) spoiler promos!