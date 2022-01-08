Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of January 10-14, 2022

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!

Allie (Lindsay Arnold) and Chanel (Raven Bowens) turn the lights down cuz it’s time to get romantic.

Paulina (Jackée Harry) has a life-altering experience.

Chad (Billy Flynn) is STUNNED by what he learns.

Ciara (Victoria Konefal) and Ben (Robert Scott Wilson) have to make a crucial decision about their impending bundle of joy.

Gwen (Emily O’Brien) has dreams of Sarah.

Jake (Brandon Barash) and Gabi (Camila Banus) come to an agreement with Maggie (Suzanne Rogers).

Nancy (Patrika Darbo) returns to give Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) some disturbing news.

Ava (Tamara Braun) confides in Gwen.

Chad tries and fails to do what is right.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Abigail Takes Over The Spectator And Focuses on The Search For Sarah Horton

EJ (Dan Feuerriegel) asks Belle (Martha Madison) to be his lawyer, and she agrees.

Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) and Steve (Stephen Nichols) fall on troubled times whilst searching for Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Tony (Thaao Penghlis), Anna (Leann Hunley), and EJ receive a shock!

Rafe (Galen Gering) also receives a shock!

Susan (Stacy Haiduk) thinks her illness may have supernatural origins.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) has a proposition for his daddy.

Abe (James Reynolds) and John (Drake Hogestyn) bond.

Chad has a case of the guilts.

Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) returns to Salem to give testimony against EJ.

Susan confronts the Devil in Johnny.

Allie lies to Tripp (Lucas Adams) about her intimate encounter with Chanel.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Brady (Eric Martsolf) share secrets.

JoDevil uses his powers to erase Susan’s memory.

Chad testifies in EJ’s case.

Chanel urges Allie to LIE LIKE A RUG.

