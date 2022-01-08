Skip to main content

General Hospital Spoilers: Can Carly and Sonny’s Marriage Be Saved?

General Hospital Spoilers for the week of January 10-14, 2022
Laura Wright, Maurice Benard

Laura Wright, Maurice Benard

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) gets ready for her date with Finn (Michael Easton).

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Laura (Genie Francis) catch up.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Austin (Roger Howarth) have an awkward encounter.

Meanwhile, Austin and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) bond over feeling awkward.

Ava (Maura West) stuns Trina (Sydney Mikayla) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) with what she has learned.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) gets a surprise at Crimson.

Recommended Articles

Marshall (Robert Gossett) tells all to Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Previous General Hospital (GH) Spoilers: Victor Pulls Closer to Nikolas and Spencer

Britt learns information that helps her feel closer to Brad (Parry Shen).

Sam (Kelly Monaco) tries to help Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) find some hope for the future.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny have a sit down about the state of their marriage.

Trina needs to resolve her feelings about her friends.

Phyllis (Joyce Guy) talks some sense into Nina.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) have a confrontation.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) catches Felicia (Kristina Wagner) up on her life.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

gh_spoilers_12_24_2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Victor Pulls Closer to Nikolas and Spencer

Dec 24, 2021
Comment
perkie gh 10_29_2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Spencer Is DONE With Nikolas And His Hypocritical Hogwash

Oct 29, 2021
Comment
gh spoilers 10_1_2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Nikolas Cuts Spencer Off and Kicks Him to the Curb

Oct 1, 2021
Comment
gh spoilers 12_3_2021
General Hospital

GH Spoilers: Willow Overhears Sonny and Nina Discussing Their Nixon Falls Love Story

Dec 3, 2021
Comment