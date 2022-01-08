General Hospital Spoilers for the week of January 10-14, 2022

Laura Wright, Maurice Benard

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers!

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) gets ready for her date with Finn (Michael Easton).

Sonny (Maurice Benard) and Laura (Genie Francis) catch up.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) and Austin (Roger Howarth) have an awkward encounter.

Meanwhile, Austin and Britt (Kelly Thiebaud) bond over feeling awkward.

Ava (Maura West) stuns Trina (Sydney Mikayla) and Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) with what she has learned.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) gets a surprise at Crimson.

Marshall (Robert Gossett) tells all to Curtis (Donnell Turner).

Britt learns information that helps her feel closer to Brad (Parry Shen).

Sam (Kelly Monaco) tries to help Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) find some hope for the future.

Carly (Laura Wright) and Sonny have a sit down about the state of their marriage.

Trina needs to resolve her feelings about her friends.

Phyllis (Joyce Guy) talks some sense into Nina.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) have a confrontation.

Maxie (Kirsten Storms) catches Felicia (Kristina Wagner) up on her life.

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital spoilers!