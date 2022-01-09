Skip to main content

Richard Burgi OUT at The Young and the Restless

Richard Burgi has wrapped up his time at The Young and the Restless.  Burgi announced on his Instagram account he is leaving the show.

Burgi broke the news on his IG story, and thanked fans and viewers for supporting his run on the show as cutthroat business tycoon Ashland Locke, a role he originated and has been with since 2021. 

Burgi stated:

I have such gratitude for the support. I'm moving on from the show, I've had a great year on Y&R and I've just thoroughly enjoyed the cast crew. Such wonderful people and I wish you all a great start to 2022, luck, health, love, joy. God bless. 

No word on Burgi's final airdate. Watch the entire announcement below.

